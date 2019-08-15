Looking to hit up the newest businesses to open in New Orleans? From a Cajun eatery to a cocktail bar, read on for the newest spots to arrive recently.

New to 326 Camp St. in the Central Business District is Jimbeaux's Bar & Grill, a cocktail bar and Cajun/Creole spot offering tapas and more. Offering a 'casual fine dining experience,' the restaurant serves classic Louisiana-style Cajun cuisine made with international influences from all over the world. On the menu, look for innovative dishes like roast beef rangoons, a Ponchatoula salad, red bean hummus and bread pudding.

Head over to 2801 Magazine St., Suite 2, and you'll find the latest fast food Mexican spot to arrive in town. Chipotle Mexican Grill has added a new location in the Garden District. It's the first outpost for the Tex-Mex restaurant in the parish, but the chain has outposts all over the world. If tacos and burritos aren't your thing, try a rice bowl or salad topped with salsa, meats or guacamole.

The Domino is a new 'wine dive' bar that recently opened its doors at 3044 St. Claude Ave. in Bywater. Here, chef T. Cole Newton offers an expansive wine list, as well as draft and canned beer, ciders and cocktails, in a relaxed atmosphere. Bagel bits and toasted strudel are also on the menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.