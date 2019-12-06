Ready to check out the freshest new spots in New Orleans? From a coffee shop to a cocktail bar, read on for the newest businesses to open for business near you.

Stroll past 1320 Magazine St. in Lower Garden District and you'll find Claret Wine & Cocktail bar. The new lounge serves dozens of wines, craft beer and specialty cocktails as well as appetizers and charcuterie/cheese boards.

Head over to 1001 Julia St., Otra Vez in the Warehouse District and you'll find ACTQ, a new spot to score tacos and more. Look for shrimp tacos, quesadillas, roti and more on the brunch, lunch and dinner menus.

A Read Blvd. East newcomer, PJ's Coffee is a spot to score coffee, tea and more that's located at 5733 Read Blvd. Aside from hot coffee and tea, you'll find fruit smoothies, frozen lattes and iced blended drinks on the menu.

