What does New Orleans have in common with New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix?

According to ClassPass' 2019 fitness trends, those cities share one most popular form of group exercise class: strength training.

Want to know where to go when it comes to New Orleans's most popular workout? To find the top strength training gyms in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

(Bonus: You can try them all out if you're a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Zone Fit

5590 Canal Blvd., Navarre

Zone Fit is New Orleans' favorite strength training gym by the numbers, with five stars out of 1,752 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of three reviews on Yelp and 1,619 fans on Facebook.

'Zone Fit NOLA specializes in small group fitness classes utilizing a variety of equipment, including the TRX Suspension Trainer,' per the business's ClassPass profile. 'With the versatile TRX, they are able to focus on human foundational movements, while building strength, endurance, balance and flexibility.'

The Parks Health and Fitness

111 Robert E Lee Blvd., Lake Shore-Lake Vista

Also among New Orleans' favorites is The Parks Health and Fitness, with 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp and 3,026 fans on Facebook.

'The Parks Health & Fitness is a state of the art fitness facility built to strengthen and help their members turn over a new leaf,' according to the business's ClassPass profile.

Equip Fitness

1029 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., Central Business District

With 4.9 stars out of 372 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp and 1,155 fans on Facebook, Equip Fitness has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Equip Fitness is committed to being the premier source of health and wellness in the New Orleans area,' explains the business's profile on ClassPass. 'They provide members with the tools to feel great while obtaining physical and mental goals.'

Fit Therapy

3138 Magazine St., Suite B, Irish Channel

With 4.9 stars out of 237 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of four reviews on Yelp and 339 fans on Facebook, Fit Therapy holds its own among the competition.

'Fit Therapy was created to provide you with a completely fresh work out experience,' per the business's ClassPass profile. 'You won't find another treadmill or elliptical machine here! This new concept studio offers unique equipment that they've scoured the globe for.'

