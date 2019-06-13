Sometimes, you just need to get away. If you're in need of an escape, why not head to Denver? Thanks in part to its breathtaking mountain views, vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor adventures, the New York Times named the Colorado city one of the top places to visit in 2018. If you're looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between New Orleans and Denver in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

The cheapest flights between New Orleans and Denver are if you leave on Aug. 24 and return from Colorado on Aug. 28. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $77, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in June. If you fly out of New Orleans on June 25 and return from Denver on June 29, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $98 roundtrip.

To plan your accommodations, here are some of Denver’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)

If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.

'Stay in luxury suites and benefit from premier concierge service or enjoy special treatment at the spa,' wrote reviewer Paterson.

The Hyatt Regency (650 15th St.)

If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center, which has rooms for $76/night.

Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the United States Mint, Denver Art Museum and the 16th Street Mall.

The Embassy Suites (1420 Stout St.)

A third option is The Embassy Suites. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night. The suites have 32-inch flat-screens, a video game console, a coffee maker, a microwave and a mini-fridge. Guests can enjoy a swim in the saline pool or work out in the fitness facility.

Denver has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)

One of Denver's most popular restaurants is Snooze an A.M. Eatery, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 72 reviews on Skyscanner.

'It gets a 10-out-of-10,' wrote visitor Mikayla. 'This restaurant is one to write home about. Suggestions: the blueberry Danish pancakes, Freaky Friday pancakes (for the peanut butter lovers out there) and, of course, The Orange Snoozious (for ages 21+). You won’t be disappointed, I promise.'

Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)

Also worth considering is Root Down.

'This is one of the best restaurants in Denver,' wrote Jeff. 'I keep going back and am continually amazed at the food and the service.'

Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)

Finally, there's Sushi Den.

'It serves fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains,' wrote Adam. 'It has a great atmosphere, staff and sushi. The drinks are wonderful as well. Just remember to get there early. There is a wait for a reason.'

Not sure what to do in Denver, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Denver Botanic Gardens (1007 York St.)

First up are the Denver Botanic Gardens.

These gardens encompass 21 acres. Seek solitude in the sanctuary of the Japanese garden, overlooking a pond with goldfish and bonsai trees.

'This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen,' wrote visitor Beth. 'They have every color of the rainbow of tulips! Such an amazing place to see. A must do in Denver.'

Denver Zoo (2300 Steele St.)

Then, there's the Denver Zoo, which features more than 3,500 animals representing 600 species.

'It's a terrific zoo that appears compact but has a ton to see,' wrote visitor Tammy.

The Denver Performing Arts Complex (1400 Curtis St.)

Finally, consider checking out The Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The Denver Performing Arts Complex is one of the largest performing arts complexes under one roof and the second-largest center of its kind in terms of number of venues and seating capacity.

'Denver is well known for is long history of supporting the arts,' wrote visitor Sean. 'Enjoy a Broadway play or a smaller local production.'

