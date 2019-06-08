No travel bucket list would be complete without San Antonio, Texas. From the iconic history of The Alamo, to amusement parks, SeaWorld, the San Antonio Aquarium and Zoo, the city has plenty of attractions for the whole family. The downtown area's River Walk is full of shops, bars and restaurants, with plenty of nearby theaters, Texas' first modern art museum and numerous universities.

Whether you’re trying to get away ASAP or you’re looking to plan your trip around the cheapest upcoming fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between New Orleans and San Antonio, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in San Antonio to get you excited about your next excursion. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Currently, the cheapest flights between New Orleans and San Antonio are if you leave on Sept. 6 and return from Texas on Sept. 9. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $77.

There are also deals to be had in October. If you fly out of New Orleans on Oct. 31 and return from San Antonio on Nov. 3, American Airlines can get you there and back for $213 roundtrip.

To plan your stay, here are some of San Antonio’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St.)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Grand Hyatt San Antonio. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $119.

'Their amenities are wonderful and the rooms modern and spacious,' wrote visitor Tyson.

The Hotel Havana (1015 Navarro St.)

There's also the 4.7-star rated The Hotel Havana. Rooms are currently set at $105/night.

Close to the San Antonio Central Library, the River Walk and the Alamo, this San Antonio hotel is situated on a river. Additional attractions include the Rivercenter Mall.

The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio (205 E. Houston St.)

A third option is The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $98/night. Recreational amenities include an outdoor pool, a spa tub and a fitness facility.

If you're looking to grab a bite, San Antonio has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Bakery Lorraine (306 Pearl Parkway, #110)

A local favorite is Bakery Lorraine, which has an average of five stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.

'Scrumptious in every way — it's a truly authentic French patisserie,' wrote visitor Margaret. 'Quiche, croissants, pain au chocolat, eclairs, delicious salads and sandwiches to boot. You must leave room for one of their magical macarons.'

Tiago's Cabo Grille (8403 State Highway 151, #101)

Another popular dining destination is Tiago's Cabo Grille, with five stars from eight reviews.

The restaurant features hand-shaken margaritas and says it has been voted Best Happy Hour, Best Chips and Salsa and Best Guacamole in San Antonio.

Magnolia Pancake Haus (606 Embassy Oaks)

Finally, stop by Magnolia Pancake Haus for breakfast or brunch.

'The buttermilk pancakes melt in your mouth,' guest Alexis wrote.

Not sure what to do in San Antonio, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

The San Antonio River Walk (849 E. Commerce St.)

First up is The San Antonio River Walk, which was once hailed as 'The American Venice' and offers a wide variety of attractions. Much more than a typical walkway, this Texas attraction has the best dining, attractions and entertainment around.

'There are so many great restaurants lining it, and you can also take a boat ride,' wrote visitor Taylor.

The Shops at La Cantera (15900 La Cantera Parkway)

Then there's The Shops at La Cantera.

'An all-around great shopping center with a wide selection of stores,' wrote visitor Stephen.

SeaWorld San Antonio (10500 Sea World Drive)

Lastly, consider checking out SeaWorld San Antonio.

'Whether you're a Texas local or on a family vacation, SeaWorld San Antonio has it all,' wrote visitor Joe. 'From interactive touch pools to live shows, there is an animal experience, thrilling rollercoasters and a waterpark.'

