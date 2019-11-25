Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans.
Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.
(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)
Lyvia, Australian shepherd and German shepherd mix
Jill, Catahoula leopard dog mix
Olive, pit bull terrier mix
Marshall, Jack Russell terrier
Josey Wales, Australian shepherd and cattle dog mix
Boco, Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix
This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.