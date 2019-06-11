Looking to chow down on some Greek fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Rockrose, the new arrival is located at 217 Camp St. in Central Business District.

Rockrose is tucked inside the International House Hotel and serves up contemporary Mediterranean cuisine. The dinner menu features squid Ink cavatelli with Cajun caviar, smoked trout roe and creme fraiche; grilled pork chops with grilled cabbage, apple and fennel slaw; and classic Greek salad with tomato, feta, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives and vinaigrette.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lynn W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 29, wrote, 'Great experience here! I really enjoyed the service, atmosphere and drink! I have not tried the food but I hear the eggplant flat bread is good!... I would like to come back to eat and hang with my friends. I see great potential here!'

And Lizabeth K. wrote, 'We loved it great service (Grace) drinks (Xerxes) and the wine prices were very reasonable. We had the veggies and the octopus were excellent. We will definitely be back.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rockrose is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5– 10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday (limited menu on Monday), 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Friday, 5–11 p.m. on Saturday and 5 –10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in New Orleans? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.