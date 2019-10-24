What would life be like if money wasn't a concern? It's true: There are apartments on the market in New Orleans for $5,387/month. Read on to explore what amenities, room count and square footage might someone come across, given these astronomical prices.

We took a peek at local listings in New Orleans via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to identify the city's most ritzy listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

909 Gravier St. (Central Business District)

Up first, feast your eyes on this apartment located at 909 Gravier St. in the Central Business District. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's an expansive 1,651 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in New Orleans is approximately $1,275/month, this living space is currently listed at $5,432/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring. The building offers a swimming pool, a gym, garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this extraordinary residence.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is great for biking.

3701 Conti St. (Mid-City)

Then, there's this apartment located at 3701 Conti St. in Mid-City. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,298 square feet in size. This pad is currently priced at $3,180/month. What makes it so expensive?

You can expect a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous villa.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is great for biking.

3031 Magazine St. (Garden District)

And last, there's this condo located at 3031 Magazine St. in the Garden District. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,378 square feet. This place is currently priced at $2,650/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?

In the condo, you'll find hardwood flooring, a deck and a walk-in closet. The building has outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this deluxe rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is convenient for biking.

