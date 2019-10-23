Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around New Orleans this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from painting to comedy.

Donna Perret Rosen Lecture featuring Fred Wilson with Ron Bechet

Fred Wilson, an artist best known for his role in refiguring the representation of race in museums, will join New Orleans-based artist Ron Bechet at the 2019 Donna Perret Rosen Lecture. The event is free with museum admission.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle

Price: Free. Other ticket options are available.

NOLA Paint Party-Create Vibrant Paintings with Local Artist Journey Allen

Come join local artist Journey Allen and relax, unwind and paint. All painting supplies are provided. Guests, bring your own snacks, beverages and a friend.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Artist Journey Allen Gallery-Studio, 1474 N. Broad St.

Price: $25

Comedy F#@k Yeah presents Chris Fairbanks

Comedy F#@k Yeah presents Chris Fairbanks, with a fast paced, quirky and constantly improvised show. Chris currently headlines comedy venues internationally and has been showcased on Comedy Central, Conan, Last Comic Standing and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Dragon's Den, 435 Esplanade Ave.

Price: $15 (General Admission). Other ticket options are available.

Crescent Fresh Stand-up Comedy

Want to try your own comedy routine? Join the free comedy show downstairs at the Dragon's Den. Cheap drinks are available.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 435 Esplanade Ave.

