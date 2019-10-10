According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in New Orleans are hovering around $1,250. But how does the low-end pricing on a New Orleans rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6001 Downman Road

Listed at $650/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 6001 Downman Road in Pines Village, is 48% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable.

12345 N. I-10 Service Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road in Little Woods, is listed for $679/month for its 539 square feet.

You'll find a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building has on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent.

4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, which, at 688 square feet, is going for $875/month.

The building features an elevator, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, look for a balcony and carpeted floors. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive

Then there's this 737-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive in Old Aurora, listed at $905/month.

Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a swimming pool and secured entry. The listing specifies a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable.

