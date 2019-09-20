Looking to get in on the rising trend of beer and wine tourism? A recent poll found that seven in 10 respondents across the U.S. had traveled to a destination specifically to try the local libations. Craft and local breweries are especially on the rise, and there's no better time than Oktoberfest to take a beercation.

A popular choice is Anaheim, with world-renowned breweries, beer bars and pubs, including the most craft breweries in all of Orange County. Since 1870, when Anaheim Brewery first opened its doors, the city has become home to other favorites like Brewheim, Towne Park and Unsung Brewing Co. And that's on top of the many other reasons to visit Anaheim, including major league sports, and, of course, Disneyland.

Think you know your stuff when it comes to beer? The recent poll, conducted on behalf of Visit Anaheim, found a wide range of preferences and awareness among beer lovers. But you don't have to know whether Pilsner is a variety of lager or how hops affect a beer's color in order to enjoy it.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between New Orleans and Anaheim, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Anaheim to round out your trip. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Anaheim flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between New Orleans and Anaheim are if you leave on Oct. 19 and return from California on Oct. 22. United Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $234.

There are also deals to be had earlier in October. If you fly out of New Orleans on Oct. 8 and return from Anaheim on Oct. 12, United Airlines can get you there and back for $286 roundtrip.

Top Anaheim hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are some of Anaheim's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Disneyland Hotel (1150 W. Magic Way)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider the Disneyland Hotel. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $198.

The hotel is adjacent to Disneyland and Downtown Disney. It's family friendly, with Disney-themed pools and room furnishings.

'Staying at the Disneyland Hotel is a treat. Every staff member I encountered had the Disney charm. Loved my deluxe room as it was super spacious,' wrote visitor Jean.

The Disney's Grand Californian Hotel (1600 S. Disneyland Drive)

Another 4.6-star option is Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $266/night.

According to the hotel's website, it offers child-friendly experiences like breakfast with a Disney princess and a 90-foot waterslide that curves around the stump of a giant redwood tree.

The Ayres Hotel Anaheim (2550 E. Katella Ave.)

If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try the Ayres Hotel Anaheim. With a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most highly rated in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $109/night.

This hotel is close to the Honda Center, City National Grove of Anaheim and Angel Stadium. Recreational amenities include an outdoor pool, a spa tub and a fitness facility.

Featured restaurants and bars

Anaheim has plenty of top-notch options for dining and drinking. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Brodard Restaurant (9892 Westminster Ave.)

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Brodard Restaurant, a Vietnamese eatery that has an average of 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Skyscanner.

'This is my all-time favorite place to get spring rolls,' wrote reviewer Mick. 'No other restaurant makes it the way they do. Each spring roll is freshly made to order and you can see the assembly-line-making process along the side of the restaurant.'

House of Blues (400 Disney Way, #337)

Don't forget the essentials: where to get a burger and a drink. For a popular option, check out House of Blues, with 4.4 stars from 56 reviews.

Famous as a performance venue, House of Blues is also a dining destination, with a menu offering American fare such as wings, nachos, pizza, salads, sandwiches and entrees like fried chicken, blackened salmon, country-fried steak, ribs and pasta. Stop by on Thursdays for a deal on craft burgers and beer.

Cream Pan (602 El Camino Real)

Also worth considering is Japanese and French bakery Cream Pan.

'Known for strawberry cream croissants, Cream Pan has a long list of delectable desserts, breads and doughnuts, along with curry and sushi (you read that right),' wrote reviewer Briana. 'Come as early as possible, as popular items can sell out.'

What to see and do in Anaheim

To round out your trip, Anaheim offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a few top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Disneyland (1313 Disneyland Drive)

First up is Disneyland. Guests of all ages are enthralled by this whimsical, magical land of make-believe.

Mickey, Minnie, Cinderella and all your favorite Disney characters come to life here in extravagantly themed lands, including the recently opened Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Sail with pirates, explore exotic jungles, dive under the ocean, rocket through the stars on Space Mountain or jump into hyperspace on the brand-new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

'What can I say about the happiest place on Earth?' wrote visitor Pamela. 'I never get bored of Disneyland, even after all these years. The food inside is one of a kind. Get ready to wait quite a while for rides because Disneyland attracts visitors from all over the world.'

Disney's California Adventure Park (1313 Disneyland Drive)

Then, there's Disney's California Adventure Park.

Located right across the street from its older brother, Disney's California Adventure is a whirlpool of color, music and familiar Disney characters.

'California Adventure is kind of the cooler, hipper younger sister to Disneyland,' wrote visitor Becky. 'The magic, nostalgia and classic warm fuzzies can be found within the gates of Disneyland, but the adventure, the adult whimsy and the thrill can be found across the terrace at California Adventure.'

Anaheim Packing District (440 S Anaheim Blvd.)

Finally, consider checking out the Anaheim Packing District, which features dining, live music and events. The district includes the restored Packard Building, a renovated 1919 citrus-packing house, outdoor space and more.

If you're in search of a brewery, you've found the right place, with Anaheim Brewery and Unsung Brewing Co. located on-site.

'Super fun location. It feels hip and cool and has lots of interesting food options from Indian food to poutine to make your own ice cream sandwiches. Lots of unique and Instagrammable food and shops,' wrote reviewer Tasha.

