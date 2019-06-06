Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near you up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kate is a female Labrador retriever and shepherd puppy being kept at Take Paws Rescue.

Kate loves other dogs. She's been vaccinated. Good news: She's already house-trained.

Notes from Kate's caretakers:

Read more about Kate on Petfinder.

Zoe is a darling female shepherd and border collie puppy being kept at Take Paws Rescue.

Zoe is a social butterfly, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already house-trained. She has been vaccinated.

Notes from Zoe's caretakers:

Read more about Zoe on Petfinder.

Leo is a lovable male German shepherd puppy in the care of Take Paws Rescue.

Leo gets along well with other dogs. He's already house-trained. Leo has all his shots.

Notes from Leo's caretakers:

Read more about Leo on Petfinder.

Rylee is a female husky puppy being kept at Take Paws Rescue.

Rylee is a social animal — she'll get along great with other dogs. She has all of her shots. She's already house-trained.

From Rylee's current caretaker:

Read more about Rylee on Petfinder.

Molly is a female border collie puppy being cared for at Take Paws Rescue.

Molly loves to socialize, and she gets along well with children and dogs. Molly is vaccinated and she's already house-trained.

Here's a note from Molly:

Read more about how to adopt Molly on Petfinder.

Sally is a female American Staffordshire terrier puppy staying at Take Paws Rescue.

Sally is the life of the party, and she loves other dogs. She is already house-trained and she has been vaccinated.

Here's a note from Sally:

Apply to adopt Sally today at Petfinder.

Sugar is a female pit bull terrier puppy being kept at Take Paws Rescue.

Sugar will get along great with children, cats or dogs. Fear not: She has already house-trained. Sugar has all her shots.

From Sugar's current caretaker:

Apply to adopt Sugar today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.