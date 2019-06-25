Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

Gemma is a charming female German shepherd puppy staying at Take Paws Rescue.

Gemma gets along well with children, cats or dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She has all her shots.

Leo is a darling male German shepherd puppy currently housed at Take Paws Rescue.

Leo is happy to keep company with other dogs. Fear not: He is already house-trained. He is vaccinated.

Sally is a charming female American Staffordshire terrier puppy currently residing at Take Paws Rescue.

Sally is a social butterfly — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She has been vaccinated.

Sugar is a female pit bull terrier puppy being cared for at Take Paws Rescue.

Sugar gets along well with other dogs, cats and kids. Her vaccinations are up to date. She's already been house-trained.

