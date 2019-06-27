Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New Orleans if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $905/month, this 737-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and offers minimal bike infrastructure.

Located at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road, here's a 954-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $929/month.

Look for a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers a fitness center. Pets are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and offers minimal bike infrastructure.

Here's an 875-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5700 St. Anthony Ave. that's going for $975/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very suitable for walking and is convenient for biking.

