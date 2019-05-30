Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4316 Prytania St. (Touro)

This 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4316 Prytania St is listed for $990/month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space; pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive (Old Aurora)

Located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive, here's a 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $975/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a $350 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

2801 Esplanade Ave. (Fairgrounds)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2801 Esplanade Ave. It's listed for $950/month for its 900 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

2508 Napoleon Ave. (Freret)

Here's a 500-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2508 Napoleon Ave. that's going for $945/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

