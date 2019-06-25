Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New Orleans with a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,025/month, this 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 913 Felicity St.

The apartment has air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is convenient for biking.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 2110 Bayou Road. It's also listed for $1,025/month for its 600 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. The residence also features air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and is great for biking.

Then check out this 636-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 8600 Pontchartrain Blvd. It's listed for $1,100/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The residence also has a balcony and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.

Finally, located at 824 Independence St., here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

