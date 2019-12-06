Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in New Orleans if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,215/month, this 1,102-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate granite countertops and a fully-equipped kitchen. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Look out for a $350 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is somewhat suitable for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1420 Annunciation St. It's listed for $1,220/month for its 680 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit also offers a walk-in closet, balcony and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very suitable for walking and biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Here's a 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 3443 Esplanade Ave. that's going for $1,225/month.

You can expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is suitable for walking and biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Listed at $1,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1528 Joliet St.

The building offers assigned parking and outdoor space. The apartment boasts stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.