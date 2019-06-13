Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New Orleans if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,610/month, this 605-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite is located at 210 Baronne St.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and internet included. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 930 Poydras St. It's listed for $1,625/month for its 732 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and a fitness center. The apartment also has in-unit laundry included. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $450 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.

Here's a 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3701 Conti St. that's going for $1,625/month.

The residence comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

Next, check out this 777-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1111 Tulane Ave. It's listed for $1,635/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and garage parking. The apartment also has in-unit laundry and internet included. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property, but there are breed and weight restrictions.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is easy to get around on a bicycle.

Located at 1420 Annunciation St., here's an 874-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,695/month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

