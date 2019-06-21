Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New Orleans if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,815/month, this 1,090-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1420 Annunciation St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very suitable for walking and biking.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 Tulane Ave. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 868 square feet.

The building has a fitness center and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry and internet included. Pets are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely suitable for walking and biking.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 522 Montegut St. that's going for $1,825/month.

The listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and bicycle.

