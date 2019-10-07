Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in New Orleans if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $2,170/month, this 1,485-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 3443 Esplanade Ave.

In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: Cats or dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is suitable for biking.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 1823 Prytania St. It's listed for $2,180/month for its 776 square feet.

The building offers outdoor space and a fitness center. In the residence, you'll see in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is excellent for walking and suitable for biking.

Next, check out this 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1581 Magazine St. It's listed for $2,195/month.

The building boasts a fitness center. In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely convenient for walking and is convenient for biking.

Located at 6 Marlborough Gate Place, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.

Expect to see central heating and air conditioning, granite countertops and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building boasts assigned parking. Pets are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

