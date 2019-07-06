Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New Orleans with a budget of $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $719/month, this 756-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 7001 Martin Drive.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry. The building boasts assigned parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $20 application fee, $40 admin fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 12345 I-10 Service Road. It's listed for $729/month for its 539 square feet.

The building has a fitness center. In the residence, you'll see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

Next, check out this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 12151 I-10 Service Road. It's listed for $774/month.

The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to find a balcony and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

Located at 803 Felicity St., here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $795/month.

In the residence, expect to find in-unit laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.

Listed at $800/month, this studio apartment is located at 1828 Washington Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.

