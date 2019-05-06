Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New Orleans with a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $809/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 12345 I-10 Service Road.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is somewhat suitable for biking.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Here's an 866-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6881 Parc Brittany Blvd. that's going for $849/month.

Expect to see central heating and air conditioning in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center. Pets are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is fairly suitable for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave., here's a 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $875/month.

Expect to find a balcony and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building boasts an elevator and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very suitable for walking and is convenient for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Listed at $895/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5700 St. Anthony Ave.

You can expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is quite suitable for biking.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in New Orleans.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.