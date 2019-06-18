Curious just how far your dollar goes in New Orleans?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in New Orleans if you're on a budget of $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $809/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road.

The unit has a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 6881 Parc Brittany Blvd. It's listed for $849/month for its 866 square feet.

The building has a fitness center. In the unit, expect to see central heating and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

Here's a 440-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 722 Louisa St. that's going for $850/month.

In the residence, you'll find central heating and air conditioning along with stainless steel appliances. Pets are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 6670 Ave. A. It's also listed for $850/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher in the residence. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is convenient for biking.

Located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave., here's a 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $875/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and is quite bikeable.

