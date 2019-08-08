Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're in the market for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in New Orleans look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New Orleans via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $670/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 10151 Curran Road in Little Woods, is 41.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,150/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry; in the unit, look for a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road in Little Woods, is listed for $679/month for its 654 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 7001 Martin Drive in Little Woods, which, at 729 square feet, is going for $699/month.

The building features assigned parking and a swimming pool. The residence also has air conditioning and a fireplace. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 722 Louisa St. in Bywater, which, with 440 square feet, is going for $850/month.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises central heating and air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

(Check out the listing here.)

And over at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, there's this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $875/month.

Expect to find a balcony, air conditioning and carpeted floors in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building features an elevator, secured entry and assigned parking.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is very bikeable.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.