According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in New Orleans are hovering around $1,250. But how does the low-end pricing on a New Orleans rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

Listed at $875/month, this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, is 30% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,250/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, an elevator and assigned parking. Also, expect a balcony and carpeted floors in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive in Old Aurora, which, at 737 square feet, is going for $905/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gy, secured entry and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $350 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

913 Felicity St.

Next up is this 768-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 913 Felicity St. in St. Thomas and listed for $1,050/month.

The apartment comes with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.

1205 St. Charles Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1205 St. Charles Ave. in Central City, is listed for $1,100/month for its 564 square feet.

The condo features hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a door person and garage parking. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

