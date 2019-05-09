According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in New Orleans are hovering around $1,150. But how does the low-end pricing on a New Orleans rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10151 Curran Road

Listed at $670/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 10151 Curran Road in Little Woods, is 41.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,150/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The unit also offers a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is suitable for biking.

7001 Martin Drive

Next, here' a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 7001 Martin Drive in Little Woods, which, at 729 square feet, is going for $699/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and offers minimal bike infrastructure.

4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, which, with 688 square feet, is going for $875/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors and a balcony. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite suitable for walking and biking.

