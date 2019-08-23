According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in New Orleans are hovering around $1,150. But how does the low-end pricing on a New Orleans rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $679/month, this 539-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road in Little Woods, is 41% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,150/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are allowed, but there are extra fees.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 536 Olivier St. in Algeirs Point and listed for $850/month.

Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, is listed for $875/month for its 688 square feet.

You'll find carpeted floors and a balcony in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Building amenities include an elevator and secured entry.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is very bikeable.

