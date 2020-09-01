According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in New Orleans are hovering around $1,250. But how does the low-end pricing on a New Orleans rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

Listed at $875/month, this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, is 30.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,250/month.

The building offers outdoor space, an elevator and secured entry. Also, expect carpeted floors and a balcony in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive in Old Aurora, is listed for $905/month for its 737 square feet.

Building amenities include a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $350 deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

1562 N. Prieur St., #C

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 1562 N. Prieur St., #C in Seventh Ward, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,100/month.

The listing promises high ceilings, central air conditioning and hardwood flooring in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and is great for biking.

4301 Tulane Ave.

Then there's this 674-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4301 Tulane Ave. in Mid-City, listed at $1,220/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $50 pet application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable.

