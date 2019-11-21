Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in New Orleans look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New Orleans via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

Listed at $875/month, this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, is 30% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,250/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with carpeted floors and a balcony. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.

4254 Maple Leaf Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4254 Maple Leaf Drive in Old Aurora, is listed for $905/month for its 737 square feet.

The building offers a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. You can expect a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $350 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

800 Valence St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 800 Valence St. in West Riverside, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.

In the unit, expect to find stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. The building includes on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is very bikeable.

4650 Washington Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4650 Washington Ave. in Gert Town, is listed for $1,243/month for its 495 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a fitness center. The residence has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.

3701 Conti St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3701 Conti St. in Mid-City, which, with 493 square feet, is going for $1,245/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is a 'biker's paradise'.

