According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in New Orleans are hovering around $1,250. But how does the low-end pricing on a New Orleans rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6001 Downman Road

Listed at $650/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 6001 Downman Road in Pines Village, is 48.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,250/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

12345 N. I-10 Service Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road in Little Woods, is listed for $679/month for its 539 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

3101 Rue Parc Fontaine

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3101 Rue Parc Fontaine in Old Aurora, which, at 750 square feet, is also going for $750/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

1328 Jackson Ave.

Then there's this 500-square-foot living space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1328 Jackson Ave. in the Garden District, listed at $800/month.

In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability and is quite bikeable.

4002 S. Carrollton Ave.

Finally, this 688-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4002 S. Carrollton Ave. in Mid-City, is listed for $875/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, parking and an elevator. The apartment also has carpeted floors and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

