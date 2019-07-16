If you're looking for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in New Orleans look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in New Orleans via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $694/month, this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 14600 Dwyer Blvd. in Village De L'Est, is 38% less than the median rent for a one-bedroom residence in New Orleans, which is currently estimated at around $1,119/month.

The building has a fitness center. The apartment comes furnished and includes a dishwasher, air conditioning and central heating. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

This studio apartment, situated at 326 De Armas St. in McDonogh, is listed for $700/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

Finally, there's this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 604 N. Bernadotte St. in City Park and listed for $750/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $35 application fee, $75 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.

