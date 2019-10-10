Looking to sample the best coffee around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in New Orleans, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Café Du Monde

Topping the list is Café Du Monde. Located at 800 Decatur St. in the French Market in the French Quarter, it is the most popular coffee spot in New Orleans, boasting four stars out of 15,448 reviews on Yelp.

2. District Donuts.Sliders.Brew

Next up is the Garden District's District Donuts.Sliders.Brew, situated at 2209 Magazine St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,854 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery

Marigny's New Orleans Cake Cafe & Bakery, located at 2440 Chartres St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 674 reviews.

4. Bearcat Cafe

Bearcat Cafe, a vegan breakfast and brunch spot in Freret, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 549 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2521 Jena St. to see for yourself.

5. Spitfire Espresso Bar

Over in the French Quarter, check out Spitfire Espresso Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 551 reviews on Yelp. You can find the coffee spot at 627 St. Peter St.

