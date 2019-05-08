According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Central Business District are hovering around $1,595, compared to a $1,150 one-bedroom median for New Orleans as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Central Business District rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a 'walker's paradise' and is quite bikeable.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,315/month, this 618-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, located at 1111 Tulane Ave., is 17.6% less than the $1,595/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Central Business District.

The building offers garage parking, secured entry and a fitness center. The unit also has in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 1201 Canal St., is listed for $1,400/month for its 640 square feet.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring; there's also assigned parking and a fitness center available. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 812 Gravier St., which, at 615 square feet, is going for $1,480/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.