Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around New Orleans, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Dash, Labrador retriever and hound mix

1f02e4fc-3a33-466a-86aa-33adca716825

Mary, terrier mix

5a42b0be-580c-4402-9c3b-118f6a7b0558

Sarah, terrier mix

904e8b3c-1529-4dc4-9461-2df5721a5297

Gravlee, terrier mix

b53881a9-00c4-4cb8-827a-ab1260bd0303

Harper, Labrador retriever mix

10fb644a-77ba-42ab-ac94-28ba755cddb5

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.