The last course comes first on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat of your choice.

New Orleans has plenty of quality dessert spots, so which to choose? To help you plan your outing, here’s a roundup of the top dessert destinations, delivered by Hoodline using Yelp data and our own secret recipe.

1. Bernard's Pralines

Topping the list is Bernard's Pralines, located at 5741 Crowder Blvd., Suite 47, in West Lake Forest. The spot to score desserts and more is the highest rated dessert spot in New Orleans, boasting 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fry And Pie

Next up is St. Roch's Fry and Pie, situated at 2239 St. Claude Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Iacovone Kitchen

Freret's Iacovone Kitchen, located at 5033 Freret St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the traditional American spot, which offers desserts and more, five stars out of 26 reviews.

4. Debbie Does Doberge

Debbie Does Doberge, a bakery that offers desserts and more in Lower Garden District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 70 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1179 Annunciation St., Bakery Bar to see for yourself.

5. The Creole Creamery

Over in Lakeview, check out The Creole Creamery, which has earned four stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt at 6260 Vicksburg St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.