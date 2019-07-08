Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Lower Garden District?

According to Walk Score, this New Orleans neighborhood is extremely walkable and is convenient for biking. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom residence in the Lower Garden District is currently hovering around $1,575.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $2,180/month, this 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1823 Prytania St.

In the apartment, you'll find a balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building features a fitness center and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1420 Annunciation St. It's listed for $2,185/month for its 1,370 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry. The unit also has a balcony, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Here's an 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1581 Magazine St. that's going for $2,195/month.

In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

