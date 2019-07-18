Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Business District?

According to Walk Score, this New Orleans neighborhood has excellent walkability and is very bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central Business District is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

930 Poydras St.

Listed at $2,225/month, this 981-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 930 Poydras St.

You can expect in-unit laundry in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, secured entry and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $450 pet fee.

333 Julia St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 333 Julia St. It's listed for $2,250/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool, additional storage space, a fitness center and a roof deck. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

528 Baronne St.

Here's a 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 528 Baronne St. that's going for $2,300/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the residence. The building boasts on-site management and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

