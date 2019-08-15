Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Woods?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Little Woods has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this New Orleans neighborhood requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in New Orleans via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings going for less than $800 / month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $719/month, this 756-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7001 Martin Drive.

The unit includes a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 12345 N. I-10 Service Road. It's listed for $729/month for its 654 square feet.

You can expect a fireplace, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Here's an 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 12151 I-10 Service Road that's going for $774/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Finally, check out this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 10151 Curran Road. It's listed for $795/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The unit also comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

