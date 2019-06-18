Looking to uncover all that the Garden District has to offer? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Garden District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Commander's Palace

Cajun/Creole restaurant and bar Commander's Palace, situated at 1403 Washington Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 4,201 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The elegant restaurant offers authentic 'haute Creole cuisine' such as turtle soup, gumbo, barbecued Gulf shrimp and roasted red snapper. You can check out the restaurant's brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert and cocktail menus here.

2. District Donuts Sliders Brew

District Donuts Sliders Brew, a spot to score coffee, tea, doughnuts and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2209 Magazine St., 4.5 stars out of 1,786 reviews. The restaurant makes all of its doughnuts, icings and sprinkles from scratch using natural ingredients. Aside from the weekly rotation of seven different doughnuts, you'll find biscuits, breakfast tacos, sandwiches, sliders, sides and more on the menu.

3. Stein's Market and Deli

Stein's Market and Deli, a deli that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 513 Yelp reviews. For breakfast, bagels, scrambled eggs, pork rolls and fresh orange juice are served, while soups, salads and a wide variety of hoagies, paninis and other sandwiches are on the lunch menu. Head over to 2207 Magazine St. to see for yourself.

4. The Vintage

Check out The Vintage, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp. The indoor/outdoor bar and lounge serves red, white and sparkling wines, as well as local beers, cocktails, pastries and appetizers. On the menu, you'll find beignets, flatbreads, pressed sandwiches and charcuterie/cheese boards. You can find the wine bar, which offers coffee, tea and more, at 3121 Magazine St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.