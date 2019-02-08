Looking to uncover all that Mid-City has to offer? Get to know this New Orleans neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Creole/Cajun cafe to a famous sweets shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mid-City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is lounge and cocktail bar Twelve Mile Limit. Located at 500 S. Telemachus St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp.

Housed in a what was originally an old pumping station, the beer and cocktail bar also serves brunch and dinner such as breakfast burritos, empanadas, yuca fries and a Cuban sandwich.

Next up is Angelo Brocato Ice Cream and Confectionery, a spot to score coffee, tea and desserts, situated at 214 N. Carrollton Ave.

The famous sweets shop offers more than a dozen flavors of homemade gelato, fresh-baked pastries, biscotti, cannoli and other confections. With 4.5 stars out of 541 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Neyow's Creole Cafe, a Cajun/Creole spot, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,117 Yelp reviews.

The casual cafe serves authentic Creole cuisine, and some of the menu highlights are gumbo, fresh oysters, po' boy sandwiches and stuffed crab. Head over to 3340 Bienville St. to see the original cafe (a second location opened in Houston, Texas) for yourself.

Check out Katie's Restaurant & Bar, which has earned four stars out of 1,037 reviews on Yelp.

The family-owned and family-operated restaurant offers a diverse menu that features chargrilled oysters, flatbreads and pizzas, rosemary chicken breast, pastas and po' boys. You can find the traditional American and Cajun/Creole restaurant and bar at 3701 Iberville St.

And then there's Ruby Slipper Cafe, a local favorite with four stars out of 712 reviews.

You'll see classic breakfast items, such as French toast, pancakes and omelets. Lunch items include grilled fish, salads and sandwiches on the menu. The cafe also serves breakfast cocktails such as mimosas, boozy iced coffee and a morning margarita. Stop by 315 S. Broad St. to hit up the Southern cafe next time you're in the area and in the mood for breakfast, brunch or lunch.

