Houston man says he was motivated by Karen Swensen's story to overcome his condition

NEW ORLEANS — When Karen Swensen retired from WWL-TV, she decided to go full time into her “Life’s About Change” business with the goal of helping others as she feels she has been helped in her life’s journey through several challenges.

Swensen’s journey has been documented by CBS’ David Begnaud and featured on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb.

Begnaud’s moving piece on Swensen had an affect on a Houston man who suffers from Agoraphobia – an anxiety and panic-inducing condition where one is afraid of open spaces.

Cecil Jackson documented his story. He hadn’t been to the grocery in three years. He hadn’t been to family graduations, funerals and his own sister’s wedding. Recalling that moment, he read from a text from his sister and choked up as he recalled her saying that she understood. He said he has never taken a road trip or vacation and hadn’t traveled more than a mile from his house in 10 years.

Jackson said he was moved to write to Begnaud after seeing his story on Swensen and he was particularly moved by her talking about when she learned about her husband John’s cancer diagnosis.

“When he was diagnosed, we looked for the person who beat it. When he passed, I looked for the widow who was still smiling,” Swensen said at the time.

Jackson wrote to Begnaud, who was moved by Jackson’s story. He set him up with a therapist who came to him and helped him with what seems like the simplest of tasks – riding an escalator at a local mall and going to a grocery and standing with products in the checkout line.

Since Begnaud’s story on Jackson aired, he has been inundated with emails and messages from other people who suffer from agoraphobia or a similar condition.

As Swensen was an inspiration for him, Jackson now wants to be an inspiration to others.

On an Instagram Live on his page, Begnaud brought Swensen and Jackson together.

“I’m so proud of you. We see you,” Swensen said while beaming.

Swensen offered to help Jackson get literally past his one-mile zone, by saying she would host him if he came to New Orleans and treat him to beignets and coffee or she would travel to Houston to a restaurant outside of his normal radius.

Jackson said he would take her up on the offer.

Begnaud chimed in that this is an example of Swensen’s “Life’s About Change” and how, one at a time, people can influence others.