Lusher art student a finalist for Google contest, $30,000 scholarship

NEW ORLEANS — A Lusher High senior art student is now one of five finalists for the Google Doodle art contest that will feature the winning student's art for 24 hours on the web site and give the winner a $30,000 scholarship.

Morrah Burton-Edwards "Love made visible" artwork, with an emphasis on kindness, was selected as the best in the 10-12 grade level. Her work will now compete with four other students on other grade levels for the title of 2020 Google Doodle champion.

Burton-Edwards participates in the Certificate of Artistry program at Lusher High, a school that features the arts in its curriculum.

The writing that accompanied her entry, which features various illustrations of her family members says: