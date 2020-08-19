Lusher student a finalist in Google Doodle contest - you can vote for her

The eventual winner receives a $30,000 scholarship.

NEW ORLEANS — A talented young local artist has a chance to win a valuable scholarship and you can help here.

Lusher Charter School Senior Morrah Burton-Edwards is a finalist in the Doodle for Google competition where artists make an artistic doodle that spells out Google in some way, shape or form.

This year's theme was "show kindness" and Morrah's artwork portrayed her family.

"A simple act of kindness like a hug can light up someone's day. But most importantly, I show kindness by loving those even when they are unkind to me. That is the most important time to be kind and the most difficult..." said Burton Edwards in a description of her entry Love Made Visible.

Burton-Edwards is one of 54 artists chosen as finalists in 5 age groups.

The five national finalists will be chosen by a public vote; voters can view and vote for Morrah from August 17 through August 21 here: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/ (10-12 category / Louisiana). If chosen as a top 5 finalist she will be eligible to compete for the top prize of a $30,000 scholarship and the National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day.

See the Doodle for Google announcement video here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=zfuJ2g2w1DU