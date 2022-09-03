Mackie Meals: Salmon Ceviche

NEW ORLEANS —
Information:
Servings - 1
Total Time - 20 minutes
Level of Difficult - Easy
Type of Recipe - High Protein
Ingredients:
Salmon Filet -100g
Avocado - 0.25
Mango - 30g
Lime Juice -1 Tbsp
Honey - 0.333 Tsp
Chili to taste
Instructions:
1. Wash and dry the salmon, then cut it into small cubes. Next cut the avocado and mango into cubes and add to the salmon.
2. Mix in the lime juice, chili pepper, and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and pepper and mix well.
3. Set aside to chill in the fridge for at least 10 minutes, then serve with toast (not included in nutrition info).
Macros per single serving:
Calories - 282
Protein - 26g
Carbs - 9g
Fat - 17g
