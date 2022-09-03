Mackie Meals: Salmon Ceviche

For more healthy advice visit maxwellnutrition.com

Servings - 1

Total Time - 20 minutes

Level of Difficult - Easy

Type of Recipe - High Protein

Ingredients:

Salmon Filet -100g

Avocado - 0.25

Mango - 30g

Lime Juice -1 Tbsp

Honey - 0.333 Tsp

Chili to taste

Instructions:

1. Wash and dry the salmon, then cut it into small cubes. Next cut the avocado and mango into cubes and add to the salmon.

2. Mix in the lime juice, chili pepper, and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and pepper and mix well.

3. Set aside to chill in the fridge for at least 10 minutes, then serve with toast (not included in nutrition info).

Macros per single serving:

Calories - 282

Protein - 26g

Carbs - 9g