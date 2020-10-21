Man accused of crashing his car into another, then turning around and shooting out window at driver

Lafourche Parish deputies detailed the chain of events following the hit-and-run

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A man driving in his SUV struck another vehicle while passing it and later turned around and drove by the car, firing a shot and striking the other driver, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

The hit-and-run incident resulted in 41-year-old Larry Dunn being booked iwth attempted murder. Deputies say Dunn was driving his SUV when he hit another vehicle with two people inside as they were going east in a pickup truck on Bayou Blue Bypass Road around 8 pm

A Lafourche Parish Sherriff report details that Dunn struck the other vehicle as he passed it. After doing so, he did not proceed to stop, but instead he kept driving. The victim driving the truck followed Dunn as he drove to Peanut Lane. Dunn eventually turned around and drove toward the truck he hit. The driver of the truck stopped and as Dunn drove past him he shot one round at the driver. The sheriff’s office says the bullet grazed the driver’s torso and that there were no life-threatening injuries from the bullet.

The Thibodaux Police alerted deputies of Dunn’s location. They found him on Ledet Drive armed and standing behind his SUV. Dunn resisted deputies but they eventually convinced him to release the firearm and to surrender. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with attempted second-degree murder, hit-and-run driving, and resisting an officer. He is also being held without bail.

After looking into his criminal history detectives noted that Dunn has an extensive criminal history in Louisiana with several arrest for batteries and assaults, as well as theft, resisting, property damage and a number of traffic violations. Detectives are also looking into his criminal history in his home state of Wisconsin.