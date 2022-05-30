Master P announces death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller

Tytyana Miller was 29 years old.

NEW ORLEANS — Mogul and New Orleans native Master P announced the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller in an Instagram post on Sunday night. She was 29 years old.

The family did not share the cause of death.

Master P said in the post, "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this."

Master P's son Romeo also shared a post saying, "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."