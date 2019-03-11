PORTLAND, Ore — Gert Boyle, matriarch of Portland-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has died, according to a release from the company. Boyle was 95.

Columbia said in its release that Boyle was "truly beloved. Gert was unique and we feel fortunate to have had her as a leader for over almost 50 years."

Boyle's "sharp wit and wisdom" saved the company from near bankruptcy in the early '70s, the release states.

"Boyle's pioneering role as a woman in what was then a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations," the release says.

Columbia requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oregon Health and Sciences Knight Cancer Institute.

'One Tough Mother': Photos of Gert Boyle, Columbia Sportswear matriarch
Columbia Sportswear owner Gert Boyle stands in the company lobby near a large photo of herself from their "tough mother" ad campaign in Beaverton, Ore., Nov. 19, 2002.
Gert Boyle was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Columbia Sportswear Company since 1970. She died at age 95, the company announced Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Gert Boyle is seen during a book signing March 29, 2005, in Portland, Ore.
This March 29, 2005 file photo shows Gert Boyle during a book signing in Portland, Ore.

