PORTLAND, Ore — Gert Boyle, matriarch of Portland-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has died, according to a release from the company. Boyle was 95.
Columbia said in its release that Boyle was "truly beloved. Gert was unique and we feel fortunate to have had her as a leader for over almost 50 years."
Boyle's "sharp wit and wisdom" saved the company from near bankruptcy in the early '70s, the release states.
"Boyle's pioneering role as a woman in what was then a male-dominated industry is a testament to her strength of character and ability to persevere through difficult situations," the release says.
Columbia requested that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oregon Health and Sciences Knight Cancer Institute.
