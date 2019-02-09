NEW ORLEANS — Receiving reports of a disabled sailboat around 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Coast Guardsmen in the New Orleans area got to work and sent a helicopter to rescue everyone on board, officials said.

The MH-69 Dolphin helicopter aircrew took off from the Coast Guard Air Station in New Orleans, arriving at the scene of the vessel at 11:24 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guardsmen were able to hoist one dog and two people from the boat.The boaters and their dog arrived in New Orleans in stable condition.

Good Samaritan Vessels helped the Coast Guard, which thanks the Louisiana maritime community for helping others in distress.