Sean Payton to speak at Loyola commencement

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has accepted an invitation to deliver the commencement address at Loyola University's May 14 graduation ceremonies at UNO's Lakefront Arena.

Per our partners at NOLA.com, Payton will also receive an honorary degree as Doctor of Letters during the commencement ceremonies.

"I am thrilled – and filled with more than a little hometown pride – to announce that our speaker for Commencement 2022 will be Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints for the last sixteen seasons," Loyola president Tania Tetlow said in a letter to the Loyola community.

"The graduates will get to hear their own Loyola version of his locker room halftime speech."

Payton was the Saints head coach from 2006 to 2021, before he announced he was retiring from coaching in January. He holds a record of 152-89 in his 15 years at the helm of the Saints and won Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

Since announcing his retirement, Payton has been tied to numerous television jobs.