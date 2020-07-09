x
Second Harvest Food Bank adds emergency food distribution this Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — The Second Harvest Food Bank will be hosting an emergency food distribution Tuesday morning in Metairie.

The distribution will take place at Zephyr Field on Airline Drive from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.  

This is in addition to a distribution scheduled for Thursday morning from 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Second Harvest has been collecting food and water for the individuals in Southwest Louisiana who were affected by Hurricane Laura.

The food bank is also asking for the public's help in providing food and other disaster supplies such as grains, milk, proteins and fruits and vegetable along with paper products, diapers, cleaning supplies and water.

Donations can be dropped off at 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at 700 Edwards Avenue in the Elmwood Warehouse District or 215 E. Pinhook in Lafayette.

The effort is currently in Lake Charles providing supplies and anything else residents may need to get back on their feet and begin the recovery effort.

Many Lake Charles residents have traveled to New Orleans leaving behind homes and jobs not knowing the impact the storm would make, to seek shelter and to get out of the path of destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura.

Second Harvest Food Bank leads the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response.  

Second Harvest will also be hosting a fuel distribution later this week.

